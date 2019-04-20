Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 477 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.47.

BA opened at $380.07 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/institute-for-wealth-management-llc-buys-477-shares-of-boeing-co-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.