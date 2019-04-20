Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) CFO Sells 7,678 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 7,678 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $237,864.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Justin Spencer sold 10,322 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $343,722.60.

On Friday, February 15th, Justin Spencer sold 5,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $151,550.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -172.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

