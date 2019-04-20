Insider Selling: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) SVP Sells 13,259 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $1,873,364.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,080.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $130.78 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

