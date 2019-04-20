Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Director Sells $377,326.83 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 22,053 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $377,326.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,928 shares in the company, valued at $323,858.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a P/E ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.62.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Director Sells $377,326.83 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/insider-selling-biolife-solutions-inc-blfs-director-sells-377326-83-in-stock.html.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.