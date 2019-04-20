Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Director Sells $377,326.83 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 22,053 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $377,326.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,928 shares in the company, valued at $323,858.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a P/E ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.62.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 106.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 427,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 308,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 102,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

