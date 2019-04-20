Insider Selling: American Tower Corp (AMT) Chairman Sells $4,638,433.00 in Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 23,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $4,638,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James D. Taiclet, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of American Tower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $2,323,724.44.

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $133.53 and a 12-month high of $198.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

