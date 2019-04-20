Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (AGCO) Chairman Sells $3,644,970.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $3,644,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,397,590.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Richenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,159,380.00.

AGCO stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $73.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,047,000 after purchasing an additional 911,239 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in AGCO by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AGCO by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

