Insider Q&A: American Addiction Centers CEO talks treatment

For treating drug dependence the tools are there — they aren’t reaching the majority.

That’s the conclusion reached by the National Academies in a report on the epidemic : just a portion of the 2 million Americans including fetanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers — receive.

Get alerts:

It’s a situation long realized by addiction experts. Only 38 percent of U.S. counties have a practice for treating addiction to drugs, alcohol and other substances, according to federal statistics.

Michael Cartwright, CEO of American Addiction Centers, discussed the obstacles to addiction therapy and the Significance of standards. His firm, which manages more than 25 centers in the U.S., became the very first company solely devoted to substance misuse to move people in 2015. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Why does the U.S. have this difference in addiction treatment?

A: We give very little formal education to physicians, nurses in school or in college getting their levels. They don’t get very much info. So just how can they learn to utilize MAT (medication-assisted treatment) when someone shows up their doorstep? Until we begin educating healthcare providers, it’s going to be tough to get more access or they show up for medical care providers.

We need to be more capable to have those talks to the point they know how to deal with it. And to be clear, MAT is not the panacea. It is a tool in your toolbox.

Q: Among the most effective medications for treating dependence is buprenorphine, but most experts say it’s underused. What’s the part of similar and buprenorphine medications on your network?

A: Everybody is extremely excited about buprenorphine. It’s been around for 20 years and we’ve been using buprenorphine. I believe what we’re attempting to do as a business is to say”What would be the best practices on the market and then how can we embrace them” We shouldn’t be treating someone at a detox setting any different in our clinic compared to somebody who belongs to a clinic later on.

We look to (American Society of Addiction Medicine) tips , we seem to research articles that have been done to see if there’s any new ways to deal with the disease. My reason for moving people was that I wished to be able to make an organization and an environment in which we had the very best of the best when it has to do with knowing and research the approach that is best to deal with the disease.

Q: What if the role of research and evidence maintain assessing addiction therapy?

A: Our whole industry should be attempting to quantify results. But we’re underfunding this disease in the United States in a significant way. We don’t have enough research dollars moving out into Harvard and UCLA and MIT and everyone else to consider the disorder and find out the best way to treat it.

A true outcome study would be where you are following patients from intake, to 30 days , three weeks , six months post-treatment and find out if they reduced their use patterns or when they have gone to work and also decreased their additional health care problems. Are you currently watching improvements in that individual getting better?

You’re never going to cure this disease. But it’s a lifestyle shift so long as that app is adhered to by them they’re gon na have a much greater quality of life and that the person needs to stick with.