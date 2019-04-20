Insider Buying: istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $64,792.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $64,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,798,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,446,136.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $61,263.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,522 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $57,804.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 1,985 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $44,543.40.

On Monday, April 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $63,168.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $62,412.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $62,692.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $61,152.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $60,340.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 1,604 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $33,539.64.

On Monday, March 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00.

STAR opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $568.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.00.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. istar had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar by 86.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,486,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after buying an additional 5,322,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of istar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,988,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after buying an additional 603,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after buying an additional 603,017 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,161,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

