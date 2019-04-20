Insider Buying: Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) Major Shareholder Buys $6,260,328.69 in Stock

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,092,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,328.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 836,798 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,518,709.20.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00.
NYSE:CHAP opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.55. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Chaparral Energy Company Profile
Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.
