Insider Buying: Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) Major Shareholder Buys $6,260,328.69 in Stock

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,092,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,328.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 836,798 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,518,709.20.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00.

NYSE:CHAP opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 3.55. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) Major Shareholder Buys $6,260,328.69 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/insider-buying-chaparral-energy-inc-chap-major-shareholder-buys-6260328-69-in-stock.html.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.