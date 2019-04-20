Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.93.

Shares of INE opened at C$14.30 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$166.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.380810252946053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

