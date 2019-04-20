Ink (INK) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $3.13 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Exmo and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinrail, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

