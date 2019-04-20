Ingevity (NGVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. The acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business should also drive its earnings in 2019. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China. However, planned outages are likely to hurt Ingevity’s margins. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGVT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $310,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 229.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

