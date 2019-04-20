Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $113,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,747 shares of company stock worth $25,550,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413,413 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.79. 2,007,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,761. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

