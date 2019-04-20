Independent Research Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Bauer (B5A)

Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B5A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) target price on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Bauer stock opened at €19.56 ($22.74) on Tuesday. Bauer has a twelve month low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a twelve month high of €27.65 ($32.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.08 million and a PE ratio of 39.44.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

