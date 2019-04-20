ImpulseCoin Price Up 0.9% This Week (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ImpulseCoin has a total market cap of $21,158.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021350 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004710 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00106970 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Profile

ImpulseCoin (IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin . The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

