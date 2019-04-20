Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,888,000 after acquiring an additional 830,998 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after acquiring an additional 126,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

