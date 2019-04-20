II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.47 Million

Brokerages expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $339.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $340.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $294.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,405,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $556,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,050 shares of company stock worth $3,263,657. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in II-VI by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in II-VI by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,133,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

