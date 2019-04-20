IFP Advisors Inc Sells 78,593 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,593 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

