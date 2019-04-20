IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 649 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,900,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,817.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,537,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,247,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,164,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,660,000 after purchasing an additional 462,730 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 173,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.24 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $788.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robynne Sisco sold 23,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.75, for a total value of $4,636,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.83, for a total value of $935,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,508 shares of company stock worth $208,331,415. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Workday to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

