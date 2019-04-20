IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.29 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $227.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

