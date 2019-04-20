IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 780 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,315,000 after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.19.

In other news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

