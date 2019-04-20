IDT Co. (IDT) Insider Sells $23,715.12 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) insider David Wartell sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $23,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IDT opened at $6.58 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.64.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IDT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IDT by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 202,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in IDT by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 124,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

