IDT Co. (IDT) Insider Sells $23,715.12 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) insider David Wartell sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $23,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
IDT opened at $6.58 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.64.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.23%.
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.
