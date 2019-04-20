IBM (IBM) Price Target Raised to $155.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.72.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,283.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,159,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,030,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 52,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

