Iberdrola (IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.37. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.