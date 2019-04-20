IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) PT Raised to $270.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $220.02 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $417,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,266,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

