HyperStake (HYP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, HyperStake has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. HyperStake has a total market cap of $305,894.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

