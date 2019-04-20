HyperLoot Reaches Market Cap of $5.60 Million (HLT)

HyperLoot (CURRENCY:HLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One HyperLoot token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00005271 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. In the last week, HyperLoot has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. HyperLoot has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $115,771.00 worth of HyperLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HyperLoot Token Profile

HyperLoot’s total supply is 249,596,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,943,360 tokens. The official website for HyperLoot is hyperloot.net . HyperLoot’s official Twitter account is @Hyperlootre . HyperLoot’s official message board is medium.com/hyperloot-protocol . The Reddit community for HyperLoot is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperLoot Token Trading

HyperLoot can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

