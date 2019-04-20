HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00026538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Binance. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00465302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.01112494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00207951 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Cryptopia, EXX, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

