Hunters Property PLC (HUNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Hunters Property’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HUNT stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. Hunters Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64 ($0.84).

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

