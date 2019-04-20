Hudson (HUD) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 2.36

Headlines about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a media sentiment score of 2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Hudson’s ranking:
- Hudson News CEO James Cohen to Buy National Enquirer for $100 Million (Report) (thewrap.com)
- Kate Hudson Shows Off Post-Baby Abs 6 Months After Daughter’s Birth: ‘I Ain’t Done Yet’ (usmagazine.com)
- Kate Hudson Turns 40! Everything She’s Said About Motherhood, Health and Aging (yahoo.com)
- Hudson Media CEO James Cohen Purchases the National Enquirer (variety.com)
- Celebrity birthdays: Kate Hudson, Hayden Christensen and Ashley Judd turn one year older (foxnews.com)
Several research firms have weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.
Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Hudson had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hudson
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.