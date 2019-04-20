Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Average Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $351.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 465,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

