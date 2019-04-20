HubSpot (HUBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HubSpot provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The company is benefiting from an expanding international footprint. Robust performance of Hubspot One and Hubspot CRM tools is a positive. We believe portfolio expansion and collaborations bode well. HubSpot’s product portfolio is gaining from integration with Shopify & Facebook, which leverage AI. Moreover, integration of its various in house offerings is likely to improve subscription levels going ahead, consequently bolstering the top line. Notably, HubSpot stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. Moreover, HubSpot has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, it is to be noted that adverse foreign exchange rate volatility impact is limiting calculated billings growth. Further, mounting operating losses remains a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.69.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 836 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.51, for a total value of $139,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $161,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,594. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

