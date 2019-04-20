HSBC Boosts Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target to GBX 340

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.67 ($4.07).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

