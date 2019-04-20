HSBC Boosts Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target to GBX 340

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.67 ($4.07).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.