HSBC Boosts BHP Group (BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,940

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 1,765 ($23.06) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on BHP Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,775.31 ($23.20).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,869.40 ($24.43) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,955.40 ($25.55). The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.