HSBC Boosts BHP Group (BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,940

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 1,765 ($23.06) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on BHP Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,775.31 ($23.20).
LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,869.40 ($24.43) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,955.40 ($25.55). The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
