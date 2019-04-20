HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Lessened by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,545 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,781,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HP by 2,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,118,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HP by 136.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $330,176,000 after buying an additional 7,384,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after buying an additional 3,010,663 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HP by 113.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $106,800,000 after buying an additional 2,923,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

