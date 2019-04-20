Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,703,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,949,000 after buying an additional 5,053,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,424,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,696,000 after buying an additional 3,486,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,485,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,549,000 after buying an additional 3,350,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

