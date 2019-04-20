Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,932,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 232,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 246,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,476,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 246,050 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

