Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 361.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538,056 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,662,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 946,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $213,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

