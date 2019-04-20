Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. 787,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.46 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,727.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,550,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

