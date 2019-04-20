Hill-Rom (HRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom saw a solid year-over-year increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by sturdy performance by Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care in the last reported quarter. The company has recorded around $100 million in new product revenues in the quarter. We are also upbeat about Hill-Rom’s integration of EarlySense’s continuous contact-free heart rate and respiratory rate sensing and analytics technology with its Centrella Smart+ bed platform in the reported quarter. Also, the tie-up with Microsoft to make advanced, relevant and actionable point-of-care data and solutions buoys optimism. Overall, Hill-Rom has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds. Also, Hill-Rom’s global revenues declined in the quarter.”

HRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 192,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 199,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 184,230 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

