Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 748.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $100.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

