Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Target by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Target by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 10,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

