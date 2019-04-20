Highland Capital Management LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ICF opened at $109.20 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
