HENDERSON LD DE/S (HLDCY) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (YRIV) Head-To-Head Review

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HENDERSON LD DE/S and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON LD DE/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON LD DE/S $3.14 billion 8.80 $3.90 billion $0.57 11.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -7.42% -3.44%

Dividends

HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Yangtze River Port and Logistics does not pay a dividend. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HENDERSON LD DE/S beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HENDERSON LD DE/S

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

