HempCoin (THC) Price Down 19.3% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $11,392.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00151198 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002581 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

