Helmerich & Payne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,409 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,258% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Shares of HP stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 22.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 548,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 99,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

