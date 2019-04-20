Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

