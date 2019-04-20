Hecla Mining (HL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hecla Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,226,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,845. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.84 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,556,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,513,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,712,000 after buying an additional 4,525,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

