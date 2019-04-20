Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

HTA stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.