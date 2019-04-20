Head-To-Head Review: ZK International Group (ZKIN) versus NF Energy Saving (BIMI)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ZK International Group alerts:

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $54.88 million 0.50 $7.01 million N/A N/A NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 3.63 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

ZK International Group has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ZK International Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NF Energy Saving has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZK International Group beats NF Energy Saving on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. It also provides copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. The company's products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. It offers its products under the Zhengkang trademark. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.